Sioux Falls father of 8-week-old baby pleads 'not guilty' to son's death

A 22-year-old father made his initial court appearance Wednesday where he's being charged in connection to the death of his 8-week-old son.

Dylan Castimore, of Sioux Falls, appeared via video from the Minnehaha County Jail for his first court appearance since being arrested in connection to the death of his 8-week-old son Daxton Castimore on Saturday.

The Minnehaha County coroner determined Daxton Castimore's death was caused by a skull fracture caused by an assault and a contributing factor of death was a lacerated liver, resulting in homicide, according to court documents.

Prior reporting: Father of 8-week-old arrested for murder in Sioux Falls, police say.

The baby had several injuries including broken ribs, a black eye and bruising, according to court documents.

A "not guilty" plea was entered for Dylan Castimore who is charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter.

Dylan Castimore was arrested Tuesday morning.

The murder charge is a Class B felony in South Dakota punishable by a required life-in-prison sentence and a possible $50,000 fine, according to the judge.

Manslaughter is a Class C felony in South Dakota punishable by up to life-in-prison and $50,000 bond.

The state requested a $1 million cash-only bond and added the condition that if Castimore were to be released on bond he'd have no contact with anybody under 18.

Castimore's next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man makes plea in case involving infant son's death