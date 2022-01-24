Sioux Falls house 'heavily' damaged in morning structure fire

A home on the 800 block of N. Savannah Drive in eastern Sioux Falls was damaged in a fire Monday morning.

An eastern Sioux Falls home was damaged by a fire Monday morning a few hours after a car started on fire at the same address, according to the police and fire department.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. when Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 800 block of N. Savannah Drive for reports of a structure fire, according to the release.

The first arriving fire company discovered a single-family home with fire shooting out of the front window. Radio reports indicated that the occupants of the home had safely exited prior to fire units' arrival, according to the release.

The majority of the fire was quickly extinguished. A rapid search of the living areas was confirmed that no one remained in the home. The home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke, according to the release.

Nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department, according to the release.

Connection to arson report

During Monday's press briefing on the police log an arson was discussed that was reported at the same address as the structure fire.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the arson was a car found on fire around 2:30 a.m. at the 800 block of N. Savannah Drive, five hours before the structure fire.

Clemens said police believe it was “domestic related” but no arrests have been made in connection to that fire.

The fire inspector said there were suspicious circumstances related to that fire, Clemens said.

As of Monday morning the front yard of the home on N. Savannah Drive is blocked off with police tape. The two incidents happened within five hours of each other and are said to be related, according to Clemens.

Vehicle damaged after a fire in front of a home at the 800 block of N. Savannah Drive on Monday, January 24, 2022.

