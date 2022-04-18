Sioux Falls' Lalibela among 2022 Small Businesses of the Year award for South Dakota

Marta Endayehu plates an order of doro wot in the kitchen on Tuesday, November 24, at Lalibela Restaurant in Sioux Falls.

Eight South Dakota businesses have been awarded with the 2022 Small Businesses of the Year award by the U.S. Small Business Administration's South Dakota district office.

The eight businesses will be honored in a virtual ceremony on May 3. National Small Business Week is May 1-7, and it's a pinnacle celebration each year, Jaime Wood, SBA South Dakota district director, said in a press release.

“This year’s winners are an outstanding representation of the nearly 90,000 small businesses owners across our state," Wood said. "They work tirelessly to create employment opportunities, provide much needed products and services, and go the extra mile to volunteer time and talent where needed for advisory boards, community projects, and events."

Marta and Mulugeta Endayehu stand in their restaurant on Tuesday, November 24, at Lalibela Restaurant in Sioux Falls.

SBA celebrates NSBW each year by recognizing achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the U.S.

The SBA South Dakota outstanding small business award recipients for 2022 include:

Small Business Person of the Year - Karla Santi, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls

Small Business Exporter of the Year - Mark Luecke, Prairie AquaTech, Brookings

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year - The Novstrup Family, Wylie Thunder Road, Aberdeen

Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year - Mulugeta and Marta Endayeau, Lalibela Restaurant, Sioux Falls

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year - Thomas Catron, Dakota Solace Home Care, LLC dba Home Instead, Mitchell

Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year - Tara Pirak, Valley Ag Supply, Inc., Gayville

Young Entrepreneurs of the Year - Robert “Zane” Swan and Stephen Swan, HeSapa Enterprises LLC, Rapid City

Small Business Champion of the Year – Bill Zortman, Radio Host, “It’s Your Business”, KELO AM 1320, Sioux Falls

Karla Santi, chief executive officer and founder of Blend Interactive.

