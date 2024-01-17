Sioux Falls lawmakers introduce bill that would allow donation of Delbridge specimens

Henry Brockhouse's great granddaughter Kara Weber holds a photo of Brockhouse posing with different taxidermy bears in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

A group of state legislators representing the Sioux Falls area have sponsored a bill that would create a carve-out for the Great Plains Zoo's Delbridge Museum, potentially allowing its taxidermied mounts to be donated to an out-of-state museum.

House Bill 1100 was introduced Wednesday, sponsored by Sioux Falls Reps. Greg Jamison, Brian Mulder, Tony Venhuizen, Kadyn Wittman, as well as Senator Steve Kolbeck, R-Brandon.

Its aim is to add another option to the table as Sioux Falls officials try to determine what to do with the more than 150 animal mounts in the museum, which has been closed since detectable levels of arsenic were discovered on some of the mounts in August.

A group charged with examining those options is still in the midst of their work, having recently hired a consultant group for $55,000 to assess the condition of the museum and issue a report expected sometime this spring.

Estimates for a plan that involves arsenic mitigation and new dioramas for the mounts that aren't beyond saving would likely reach $1 million. That's before the price of putting them behind glass and adding improved ventilation, which could add at least another $3 million.

One of the simplest things the museum could do is donate some or all of the mounts to another organization that showed interest.

But South Dakota codified law 6-13-15 currently says any collection housed in a museum can only be donated to a nonprofit that will agree to display or store them in South Dakota, will not dispose of the collection except to return it to the original owner and to return the collection if the organization dissolves.

HB 1100, however, would add a narrow exception, stating "A gift of a collection of specimens preserved by a taxidermist is exempt from the requirements of subdivisions (1), (2), and (3) of this section."

No emergency clause is currently appended to the bill, which means even if passed, it would not go into effect until July 1.

No hearing has been set for the bill as of Wednesday afternoon.

