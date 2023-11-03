Sioux Falls link man to 2 robberies, stolen vehicle

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he was tied to robbing two businesses, stealing a car and more.

Bryan Archambeau, 20, was arrested early Friday morning on two counts of robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun from an unlocked car with keys left in it and absconding parole.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Friday morning durung a police briefing with media that Archambeau drove a red Jeep at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a business near 49th Street and Louise Avenue, entered the business and shoplifted a couple of cans of alcohol. He was confronted on the way out of the business, showed a handgun and then left, Clemens said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday morning, Clemens said Archambeau drove the red Jeep to the Freedom gas station near 25th Street and Minnesota Avenue, pointed a gun at the clerk there and took some vape pens and cans of alcohol.

By about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Clemens said SFPD received a call about a vehicle parked and running in someone’s yard with the driver sleeping or passed out inside of it in the 1900 block of West 22nd Street. Responding officers matched Archambeau to the robberies and detained him, Clemens said.

Later, officers found out Archambeau had driven to the Ramada Inn on South Lyon Avenue, parked the red Jeep there, went inside and grabbed some keys on the desk and stole the car they went with from the parking lot, which is the car he took to 22nd Street, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man faces charges tied to 2 robberies, stolen vehicle