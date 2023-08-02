Sioux Falls man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, court records show

A Sioux Falls man is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl and is facing a first-degree rape charge for a minor younger than 13.

Lessen Palmacano, 33, is behind bars in the Minnehaha County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond, according to court records.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to an area hospital Sunday afternoon to meet with the victim and her parents.

According to the affidavit, the 6-year-old's mother had several friends at their residence the day before, including Palmacano. The victim's mother was inside the house while Palmacano was outside playing with the victim and her younger brother, throwing the victim into the air and catching her, the affidavit states.

More: Sioux Falls woman charged with child abuse after moped crash, police say

At one time, Palmacano allegedly digitally penetrated the victim, causing her to bleed, according to the affidavit. The 6-year-old came inside to tell her mother, who then confronted Palmacano and told him to leave.

Palmacano claimed it was an accident, according to the affidavit.

The victim later told a forensic interviewer that Palmacano digitally penetrated her again while she was laying on the ground that day, in between her being thrown in the air and going inside to tell her mom, according to the affidavit.

Palmacano was arrested Tuesday. His initial hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man accused of raping 6-year-old child