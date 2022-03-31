Sioux Falls man arrested after 2 robberies, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man after they he committed a robbery at a local gas station.

Samuel Oreoluwa Roberts, 21, from Sioux Falls, was arrested after the robbery at about 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of W. 41st Street, according to Sgt. Paul Creviston.

Roberts allegedly walked into the business and said he "wasn't there to hurt anybody," according to Creviston. He then put his hand in his pocket and grabbed what witnesses thought was a gun. He asked for the money and left the scene.

Police pulled Roberts over and arrested him within minutes. A firearm was also recovered from Roberts at the time, Creviston said.

The Roberts' vehicle and description matched the description of the suspect of a Tuesday robbery at the 5100 block of S. Louise Avenue. He was also charged with that robbery, Creviston said.

Roberts faces two first-degree robbery charges with one of those being out of Lincoln County, Creviston said.

