Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at parked car with people inside

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a parked car with people inside.

Early Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m., a 17-year-old male, 19-year-old woman and one-year-old girl were in a parked car at North Drive by the Pioneer Memorial when they noticed a dark-colored SUV drive by, circle and leave, then return to the area, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The driver fired a gun several times at their parked car before taking off, police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Officers found 13 shell casings, bullets in one of the headrests and in the child’s car seat, Clemens said. Officers also saw that the car had been struck several times, and that one of the bullet fragments grazed the 17-year-old’s foot, Clemens said.

“The only injury we had was from the foot, so it could’ve been a lot worse,” Clemens said.

Officers with the violent crimes unit found the suspect’s vehicle near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night and arrested Manarion Fuse, 19, for three counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and reckless discharge of a firearm, Clemens said.

The victims said they had no idea who Fuse was and that there hadn’t been any conversation between them, Clemens said, and police have not determined a connection between the victims and suspect.

“There’s a lot of crimes, especially crimes involving violence like this, where there’s some connection between the victim and suspects,” Clemens said. “There is random crime. That’s what makes it a little bit more scary. It’s a harder crime to solve, and there’s no connection. It happens. We know that it happens. It’s probably not as frequent as people think that it is, but it’s still something that’s very concerning.”

Clemens said the charge wasn’t an attempted murder at this time because “certain elements need to be covered for that,” but said charging decisions can change at the State’s Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied car