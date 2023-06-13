Sioux Falls man arrested for backing into police car

A 32-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for aggravated assault Monday night, said Sioux Falls Police Department Sgt. Aaron Benson during a police briefing Tuesday with media.

The suspect, who was involved in a prior aggravated assault, was in a stolen vehicle, and was believed to be armed, Benson said.

The vehicle was found near 1000 block of North Minnesota Avenue, and the police were able to observe a man inside, while a female exited the vehicle and went to a business nearby.

“The detectives were able to approach the vehicle in their own detective vehicle and activated their overhead lights,” said Benson.

At that point, the driver put the stolen vehicle into reverse and backed into the detectives’ vehicle, Benson said. He then moved forward and tried again to back into the police vehicle before rounding one more time and then leaving.

The detectives realized the person sitting in the car was the person they had been trying to apprehend, Benson said. They also knew the direction the person left.

Later in the afternoon, detectives were able to follow up with additional information on where this subject might have been staying and found them outside of an apartment complex near the 5000 block of West Heritage Place.

After a short foot chase, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident, Benson said. The detectives were not injured, and the damage done to the vehicle was not disabling, he said.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle. In addition, when detectives apprehended the suspect in the southwest part of the city, they saw him discarding a bag. Inside that bag was a handgun, Benson said.

That added to the list of charges a possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, a possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and attempt to commit a felony with a firearm, Benson said.

He added t police were determining whether the handgun belonged to the suspect or was stolen. He said for now, although this information is not final, the gun is not listed as stolen.

“That could be something that can be followed up on later to confirm if it actually is a stolen gun or not,” Benson said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested for backing into police car