Sioux Falls man arrested for kidnapping, grand theft

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a local man after they say he kidnapped an Iowa man and stole his vehicle.

Alexander Luciano Cota, 24, from Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. He was charged with kidnapping, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

The 26-year-old Iowa man Cota allegedly kidnapped got a text from a woman at about 8:30 a.m. for a ride near West Silver Place. As he was waiting for her, Cota and another man approached the vehicle with guns, Clemens said.

They told the victim to drive and eventually told him to get out of the car near South Sunburst Place in Sioux Falls, Clemens said.

The stolen vehicle was found at the 5500 block of W. 39th Street and Cota was found at the 1700 block of W. St. Michaels Drive, Clemens said.

One more suspect is still on the run, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported by the 26-year-old man, Clemens said. The woman he believed was texting him was unaware of the incident and told police she wasn't the one communicating with the victim.

