Sioux Falls man arrested after seven-hour standoff with police Tuesday afternoon

Sioux Falls police and other law enforcement respond to a stand-off Tuesday afternoon in the eastern part of the city, near 15th Street and Charlotte Avenue.

A Sioux Falls man refused to come out of his home and was forced out by SWAT after a 7-hour standoff with police on Tuesday.

Alfred Eagle Deer Jr. 40, of Sioux Falls, had an arrest warrant for four counts of aggravated assault stemming from a Feb. 4 incident in which he threatened four people in a car with a machete, according to Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office Capt. Josh Phillips.

When members of the sheriff's office went looking for Eagle Deer around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the 800 block of S. Charlotte Avenue, he refused to come out and showed a butcher's knife through the door at deputies, Phillips said.

More Argus911: Man charged with fleeing police, hitting other vehicles while intoxicated.

Threatening comments were also made at members of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office as Eagle Deer refused to come out, according to Phillips.

Sioux Falls Police were called in with the SWAT team and negotiators. There were 11 people inside the apartment with Eagle Deer. All were able to exit the building safely. One of them, a 24-year-old man, was arrested due to him having active warrants, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens

The standoff ended around 6 p.m. after SWAT forced Eagle Deer out of the apartment. Clemens didn't go into detail regarding the methods used in the arrest.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested after seven-hour standoff with police