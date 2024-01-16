Sioux Falls man arrested after shoplifting, striking Walmart employee with broom, police say

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a weapons violation, involving a man at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a west side Walmart.

Department apokesperson Sam Clemens said the situation began when the suspect, 37, from Sioux Falls, shoplifted at the Walmart on South Louise Avenue and was confronted by law enforcement.

More: Budget reckoning looms in South Dakota as Kristi Noem talks tax cuts and discipline

The suspect retaliated to the confrontation by “grabbing a broom and swinging the broom around, damaging things,” Clemens said. “At one point, there was an employee that was just walking past and he swung the broom and hit the employee.”

The employee, 51, did not have any serious injuries.

Police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault, intentional damage to property, third vacate and resisting arrest and obstruction, Clemens said.

More: Top South Dakota sports storylines to watch for in 2024

Clemens talked about the misconception of how a weapons violation doesn’t always mean a firearm is involved.

“Weapons violation doesn’t always mean a gun or a knife,” Clemens said. “It could really be any object that’s used as a weapon.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police arrest man tied to aggravated assault with a broom at Sioux Falls Walmart