Sioux Falls man assaulted after following vehicle that cut him off, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an incident where one man was assaulted after he trailed a vehicle that cut him off.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the 5000 block of N. Cliff Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Creviston.

A 40-year-old man was cutoff while driving by another vehicle, Creviston said. The man decided to follow the vehicle until it stopped.

Once at the 5000 block of N. Cliff Avenue, the man tried to talk to the female driver of the vehicle. At that point, four to six teenage boys got out of the vehicle and assaulted him, Creviston said.

The victim was hit in the head multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made, Creviston said.

More Argus911: 25-year-old arrested for sexual contact with minor in Sioux Falls, court documents show.

Police advise drivers not to confront drivers who they feel have wronged them but rather report the incident to law enforcement, Creviston said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man assaulted after following vehicle