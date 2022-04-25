Sioux Falls man burglarizes home while family attends church, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries after he burglarized a home while a family was out attending church.

Dean Eric Moss, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday in connection to a burglary at the home. He gained entry into the home after going into the family's vehicle while they were in church and grabbing their garage key, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Moss also checked the vehicle's registration to know the family's address, Clemens said.

While at the home, a family member not at church arrived, and Moss fled the scene. He stole a few items from the home, Clemens said.

After getting a vehicle description through surveillance footage, police were able to find the vehicle at an apartment complex in southeastern Sioux Falls a short while later, Clemens said.

He was arrested after approaching his vehicle. Police also determined Moss was a responsible for other similar burglaries, Clemens said.

No charges have been filed on the other incidents, but Clemens said future charges are likely.

Moss is currently housed at the Minnehaha County Jail on charges including second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, fleeing police and resisting arrest, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police arrest man tied to multiple burglaries