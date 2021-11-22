Sioux Falls man changes plea in 2020 homicide case, has other charges dropped

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents.

Luis Antonio Rodriguez, 28, along with Adam Christopher Sorbel, 39, both from Sioux Falls, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm, according to court documents.

Rodriguez appeared before a judge at the Minnehaha County Courthouse for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday where he pled guilty to first degree manslaughter.

The new plea for Rodriguez will have all his other charges dismissed. Because of his new plea he will also avoid a trial and possible conviction on the first-degree murder charge.

Prior reporting: Sheriff's office: Two charged with murder of Sioux Falls man.

Rodriguez's charges stem from the death of Cody Allen Schmidt, 30, from Sioux Falls, who was found shot to death the morning of Aug. 3, 2020 near a field west of Sioux Falls by Wall Lake, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Schmidt's body was found by a farmer checking on his cattle after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area the night before.

Rodriguez and Sorbel said they planned to "scare" Schmidt after finding he'd taken Sorbel's cell phone, according to court documents.

“The plan was to strip Cody naked and make him walk naked back into town,” according to the affidavit.

A first-degree murder charge in South Dakota is punishable by mandatory life in prison and possibly the death penalty. Manslaughter can be sentenced to up to life in prison.

A sentencing hearing for Rodriguez has not been scheduled yet as of Monday afternoon.

Sorbel has his jury trial scheduled for July 11, 2022, according to court documents.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 2020 Sioux Falls homicide suspect changes plea