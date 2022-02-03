Sioux Falls man charged with aggravated kidnapping, felony assault in Charles Mix County

Feb. 2—LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man is facing serious time behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, hospitalizing her.

Waylon Greger, 41, of Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and more.

On Jan. 28, authorities in Charles Mix County received a report from a woman who said she was being followed by a male approximately 9 miles southeast of Lake Andes. The woman later told authorities she was hiding in a ditch, as she said Greger was trying to kill her.

Upon arrival, police located the woman standing in the ditch, in distress, with injuries to her legs.

The victim told police she had been traveling with Greger when he became worried that people were after him. She alleged Greger had tried to get her to take meth with him, but she refused. Eventually, she attempted to leave the vehicle, but Greger allegedly would not allow her to leave and began punching her.

She jumped from the vehicle at a speed of approximately 15 mph, and her right leg was run over by the car. She alleged that Greger turned around and attempted to hit her again with the vehicle, but she made it into the ditch. Greger fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, authorities say.

The victim was transported to the Wagner Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

As police began searching for Greger, 911 calls came in alleging that Greger was ramming vehicles in Delmont. A later 911 call reported Greger had intentionally backed into another driver's car in Wagner, causing damage of over $1,000.

A deputy with the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office and a Wagner police officer were able to locate Greger in the driveway of a resident's home in Wagner. They approached him with their weapons drawn and ordered him to exit the vehicle.

Greger allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and resisted officers who drug him out. He was eventually placed in cuffs and placed into a Charles Mix County sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

Story continues

Inside the victim's vehicle, which Greger was driving, officers located several empty cans of Joose and a white powder substance on the center console, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dispatch informed officers that Greger had a revoked license and was wanted for a parole violation. At the jail, a preliminary breath test administered to Greger returned a .131% result.

Greger's extensive criminal records includes convictions for aggravated assault, first-degree burglary and DUI. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder lodged against Greger were dismissed by prosecutors in favor of an aggravated assault conviction in 1999.

Greger will next appear in a Charles Mix County courtroom on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to serve up to 85 years in prison, pay a fine of $170,000 or both.