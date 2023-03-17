Sioux Falls man charged with aggravated assault following threat with machete

One man is facing an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following an incident Thursday in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Orwin Place for a neighbor dispute.

During an altercation, a male suspect bit a 30-year old victim's finger causing "some serious damage," then was hit with a shovel by a women, Sioux Falls Police Spokesperson Sam Clemens. Those two ended up leaving, and Clemens said the department is working on identifying the suspects. No arrests have been made.

After the initial two people left, a 51-year-old neighbor came out and threatened the victim with a machete, telling him he was going to get a gun. Officers arrested the 51-year-old, who is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect did not hit the victim, but was charged, because of the threat, Clemens said.

The connection between the three suspects is unknown.

