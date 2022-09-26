Sioux Falls man charged with first-degree arson after setting rug on fire outside of relative's home

Sep. 26—SIOUX FALLS — Marian Brooks, 35, of Sioux Falls, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree arson after he allegedly set a rug on fire outside a house early Monday, Sept. 26.

Authorities responded to a call at approximately midnight on Monday, when the 30-year-old victim, of Sioux Falls, stated a rug had been set on fire outside their home on the 200th block of South Euclid Avenue.

The victim — whose name has not yet been released — claimed they saw the suspect running away from their house but did not see the individual's face.

Units were dispatched and the fire was then put out. The suspect was not captured at this point.

The victim called again at approximately 2:20 a.m., telling authorities they noticed a "glow" outside their building and realized the side of the house was on fire.

The building, split into two apartment-style dwellings, was evacuated after the fire department was dispatched to the home.

The second fire was then put out.

Brooks was found and captured by authorities nearly a block away. He has been charged with first-degree arson for allegedly starting the first fire. There have been no charges filed against him for the second fire.

Officer Jon Thum said in a press conference on Monday that the incidents appear to be related and that the individuals involved did, in fact, know each other and are related.

Thum said that the police department will continue to investigate the situation and is hoping to get more information regarding the second fire.

No injuries were reported for either fire.

If convicted of the one charge of first degree arson, a Class 2 felony, Brooks could face up to 25 years in prison and be required to pay up to $50,000 in fines.