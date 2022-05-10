Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old relative, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department was called out early Tuesday morning for the report of a kidnapping involving a minor and her relative.

Eugene Paul Martin, 40, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a kidnapping call, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Martin allegedly kidnapped his 11-year-old relative. Police were called in around 1:30 a.m. to investigate, Clemens said.

More Argus911: Mason Buhl's rape trial postponed to October; probation violation hearing for 2015 shooting in June.

Officers were in contact with Martin and asked him to return the girl to ensure her safety. Police were eventually able to recover the girl and arrest Martin around 3:30 a.m., Clemens said.

No injuries were reported by the girl. Martin was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on first-degree kidnapping charges.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested for kidnapping 11-year-old relative