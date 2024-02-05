Sioux Falls man charged with murder in death of Moody County chief deputy sheriff

A Sioux Falls man has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated eluding in relation to the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok Friday afternoon, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Gene Hoek, 40, made his first court appearance 9 a.m. Monday at the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau, where he is being held without bond.

A first degree murder charge is a Class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of death or life without parole along with a $50,000 fine in certain cases. The aggravated eluding charge is a Class 6 felony which results in a maximum sentence of two years in the state prison as well as a $4000 fine sometimes.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man charged in death of Moody County chief deputy sheriff