Sioux Falls man charged with starting several dumpster fires, police say

Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man after a series of small fires that happened Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old suspect, from Sioux Falls, is charged with four counts of reckless burning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The reports came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday. One was at the 200 block of N. Nesmith Avenue, another at the 900 block of E. Eighth Street, Clemens said. Dumpsters were set on fire along with a pile of clothes near Seventh Street and Nesmith Avenue.

More Argus911: Man fatally shoots woman before turning gun on himself in southwestern Sioux Falls, police say.

Police were able to identify the suspect by using surveillance footage in the area. They found the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and arrested him for the burnings afterward, Clemens said.

