Sioux Falls man connected to 2020 homicide, kidnapping to be sentenced next week

A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man, charged with first degree manslaughter as part of a 2020 homicide, is going to be appearing in court for his sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts building in Sioux Falls.

Walker pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Sept. 21, 2023, for the killing of Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom, 25, in November 2020, but the case didn't go into trial then. Here’s what you need to know about the case before the hearing:

What happened?

On Nov. 7, 2020, Walker shot Carlstrom in the head twice and burned his body in a ditch east of Sioux Falls, according to previous Argus Leader reporting. Walker, Carlstrom and another woman, whom he kidnapped, drove out that Saturday night to commit at least one robbery, when Walker took them to a gravel road east of Brandon and killed Carlstrom.

The woman was held against her will by Walker at a residence in eastern Sioux Falls on the 3400 block of E. 15th Street, where police found her and arrested him.

Lamont Walker

What other charges did he face?

Walker was initially facing 12 other charges, including, first degree murder, aggravated assault, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape, all of which were dropped because of the plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.

At the time, Carlstrom’s family said they felt like they were left without a sense of justice.

