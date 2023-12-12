Sioux Falls man connected to 2020 homicide sentenced to 50 years in prison

Lamont Dion Walker, 51, charged with first degree manslaughter for his involvement in a November 2020 homicide that left Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom, 25, dead, was sentenced to 50 years at the State Penitentiary at a hearing 9 a.m. today at the Minnehaha County Courthouse building in Sioux Falls.

Walker will be credited with the 1,129 days he spent in prison from the time of his arrest in 2020 to date and will have to pay $116.50 in court costs and state fine through the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The trial ended with Walker being remanded over to the State Penitentiary at the convenience of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man charged with first degree manslaughter sentenced to 50 years in prison