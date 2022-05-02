Sioux Falls man dies in scooter incident, according to police

The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a man died after a scooter crash on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the 800 block of E. 70th Street, according to Sgt. Michelle Hockett.

A 55-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle accident on his motorized scooter, Hockett said.

No further details were released regarding the incident and the victim has yet to be identified.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls scooter crash ends in fatality