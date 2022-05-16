Sioux Falls man found guilty in 2018, 2019 drug deaths

A Sioux Falls man will be sentenced in federal court after being found guilty of crimes resulting in two deaths.

Jeffrey Darnell Moore, of Sioux Falls, was found guilty by a federal jury for three charges including two for distribution of a controlled substances resulting in death, according to federal court documents.

Moore's indictment states he distributed fentanyl that resulted in a death on two occasions. The first was November 2018 and then the second incident happened June 2019.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

More Argus911: One person dead after crash east of Baltic, sheriff's office says.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Jeffrey Moore found guilty of distributing drugs resulting in death