Sioux Falls man hits school bus, arrested for fleeing the scene

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after he hit a school bus on Wednesday afternoon and fled the scene, according to Sioux Falls police.

The 37-year-old driver of the 2005 Cadillac DeVille was driving west in the area of Bailey Street and Summit Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit the school bus driving east, said Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens. The driver then fled from the scene and he was arrested later by an officer.

Three children were on the bus but no injuries were reported, Clemens said.

More: Man arrested while robbing bank in southwestern Sioux Falls

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

An hour earlier the driver had run a stop sign and hit a dump truck in the area of Bailey Street and Prairie Avenue, Clemens said.

The driver faces multiple charges stemming from hitting the dump truck and the school bus, Clemens said. Those charges include reckless driving, hit and run, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, DWI third, a stop sign violation, expired license plate and having an open container.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man hit and runs from school bus crash