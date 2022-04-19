Sioux Falls man involved in double-fatality crash found 'mentally incompetent'

A Sioux Falls man, charged in connection with two deaths that were part of a fatal crash in eastern Sioux Falls, was deemed "mentally incompetent" to continue with his court proceedings.

Tayten Christopher Stebbins, 24, of Sioux Falls, was identified as the driver of a black Subaru in the May 8, 2021 fatal crash on E. Arrowhead Parkway and South Highline Avenue.

Stebbins' charges include the following:

Two counts of first degree manslaughter

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Two counts of vehicular battery

Three counts of aggravated assault

Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug (cocaine)

Two counts of DWI

Back in June, police said the Subaru Impreza driven by a then-unidentified Stebbins was estimated to be going 115 mph at the time of impact, running a red light and hitting a turning Chrysler Sebring.

The Chrysler Sebring driven by Javier Velasquez, 17, of Brandon, and his passenger, Pascal Niyonkuru, 20, of Sioux Falls, along with two other passengers, was estimated to be going about 23 mph at the time of the collision, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Velasquez and Niyonkuru were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers in the Chrysler were hospitalized as well as Stebbins and his passenger from the Subaru.

During his court proceedings, an order for mental health competency evaluation was made for Stebbins. On Wednesday, the results of the evaluation were presented and a forensic psychiatrist with Avera McKennan Hospital deemed the defendant to be "mentally incompetent" to continue with his proceedings.

According to court documents, Dr. Sarah Flynn said Stebbins demonstrated an understanding of factual knowledge and charges against him as it related to the May 8, 2021 incident.

But Stebbins had difficulty learning new information and had no memory of the accident and only knew about it from what his mother told him. Flynn also said Stebbins had difficulty verbally expressing his thoughts.

"His performance was consistent with his brain injury and previous neuropsychological testing that demonstrated preservation of intelligence and pre-injury knowledge but global impairments of memory, attention, visuospatial functioning, language functioning, processing speed and problem-solving," Flynn stated to the court.

Court-ordered competency program

Because Stebbins is mentally incompetent to proceed with court proceedings, the court ordered he be committed to the Human Services Center in Yankton or another facility approved by the Department of Human Services or Department of Social Services.

He'll be placed in a restoration to competency program before his court proceedings can continue, according to court documents.

Documents: Stebbins tested positive for various drugs after crash

The night of the fatal crash, police found narcotics and both full and empty bottles of alcohol in Stebbins' car, according to his affidavit in support of arrest.

Detectives spoke to a person who witnessed Stebbins at Eastway Bowl drinking pitchers of beer and saw him with a plate of shots, according to court documents.

Police also subpoenaed Stebbins' medical records from Sanford Hospital that showed he had a blood alcohol percentage of .222 about an hour after the crash, according to court documents. The legal limit in South Dakota is .08.

His urine sample tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines, according to court documents.

Why so long for charges and an arrest?

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens told the Argus Leader it was up to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney to make the ruling on whether charges could be pressed against Stebbins. Once charges were filed, it was up to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office to serve Stebbins his warrant and arrest him at an "appropriate time."

Part of the delay in getting charges filed against Stebbins was waiting for the subpoenas to go through at the hospital and interview witnesses, although since he was in the hospital with major injuries, Clemens said there was no rush.

Stebbins was arrested and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail in mid-November. His bond was set around $50,000 and he was released after posting bail a day later.

