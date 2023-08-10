Sioux Falls man involved in Empire Mall riot shooting arrested in teen delinquency case

A Sioux Falls man who shot at police officers near the Empire Mall hours after a George Floyd protest in 2020 has been arrested and charged in connection with another reported shooting.

Decimas Jesus Laurelez, 20, was driving around 12th Street and Holt Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday when an unnamed 17-year-old passenger allegedly discharged a firearm from the vehicle, Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said during a Thursday briefing.

"It sounds like, according to some witnesses, that somebody just fired the gun into the air. We had detectives with our violent crimes unit, who were investigating this and ended up figuring out who the driver of the vehicle was," Clemens said. "[Laurelez] was not the person that fired the gun, but, obviously, he was in the car and involved in that."

Laurelez was taken into police custody at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clemens added.

Laurelez was charged with one count of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle within a municipality, a class 6 felony. He was also charged with one count of abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Laurelez was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in contributing to the violence that occurred after an official George Floyd protest ended on May 31, 2020.

Laurelez, who was 17 at the time, was identified in a video submitted to police showing a man pull a gun out of his waistband and firing in the direction of officers who were monitoring a crowd that assembled in the parking lot of the Empire Mall after the event ended.

Laurelez was later arrested on June 19, 2020 in Holcomb, Kansas. He was charged with riot, attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer as a physical menace, according to his June 8, 2020 arrest warrant.

The riot and attempted murder charges were ultimately dropped, however, and Laurelez pled guilty to the aggravated assault charge in May 2021.

Laurelez was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 375 days served and 10 years suspended on a parole condition. The state Department of Corrections website lists Laurelez as an active parolee.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested in connection with Monday shooting