Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 murder

A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in connection to a 2020 murder.

Lamont Dion Walker pleaded guilty Thursday morning in a Minnehaha County courtroom. Walker killed Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom, 22, in November 2020, according to previous Argus Leader reporting. Carlstrom's body was found burning in a ditch in the area of 261st Street and 483rd Avenue by a Minnehaha County sheriff's deputy who had noticed the fire.

Because of Walker's plea agreement, his other 12 charges, which include first degree murder, aggravated assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, will be dropped. The kidnapping and rape charge involved a different victim.

At the change of plea hearing, Carlstrom's sister Aimee Elliott was present. When Walker was escorted in, Elliott ran out in tears but was able to return after the hearing started.

Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom

Carlstrom was described as a "class clown" and could "make anybody laugh," by his mother Kristin Kaiser after his death.

On Thursday, Mickey Lund, Carlstrom's step-mother, said over the phone that the family has spent the last nearly three years looking for closure.

"I think we try to make sense of it, and in so many ways, there's just no way to make any sense of it," she said. "We're just left with a void in our heart, in our family."

Lund, who lives in Nevada, was unable to make it to the change of plea hearing. She learned about the decision on Wednesday and said she felt a sense of numbness.

"[Saivaughn] was young and this man gets to continue to live his life," she said.

Elliott said she feels like she's left without a sense of justice.

"I just don't see how somebody could kill somebody so brutally and just think it'sOK," she said after the hearing, through tears and clutching a pink cigarette lighter and a wad of tissues smeared with black mascara. "Because that's what he's in here saying. He just thinks it's OK and that he did nothing wrong."

At sentencing, scheduled to take place in eight weeks, Walker will face up to 50 years in prison.

Lund said the family tries their hardest to focus on Carlstrom's memory, and "not so much how his life ended but how he lived his life."

