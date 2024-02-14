SIoux Falls man pleads guilty to killing infant son in 2021

A Sioux Falls father charged with the death of his 8-week-old baby in 2021 changed his plea, according to a petition to give up rights and plead guilty filed Tuesday.

Dylan Castimore, 25, pleaded guilty to the counts of first degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor younger than 7 years old on Monday, according to court documents.

The first degree manslaughter charge is a Class C felony, for which maximum statutory penalty is life at the South Dakota State Penitentiary along with a fine of $50,000. The abuse to a minor charge is a Class 3 felony which is punishable by up to 15 years at the state prison and a $30,000 fine.

The guilty plea to the first degree manslaughter charge will be punished with a minimum sentence of 65 years in prison, but the state will argue for a maximum of life, according to court documents. The state will also argue for no contact with the family or with children younger than 10 years old.

The guilty plea to the abuse to a minor charge will be punished by making the maximum amount of time suspended up to 25 years at the state penitentiary and a $50,000 fine. The state will dismiss all other counts in the indictment in exchange for this plea agreement, which included Count 1 and 2 that led to facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without any possibility of parole if convicted.

Dylan Castimore was arrested Tuesday morning.

Castimore, 22 at the time, was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter after his infant son Daxton Castimore died at the hospital, according to previous Argus reporting.

Castimore called 911 the morning of Nov. 27, 2021, and said his baby was coughing up blood and not breathing, according to court documents. When police reached the apartment on the 3400 block of North Fourth Avenue, they found the infant not breathing and unconscious.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Among the injuries that contributed to the baby’s death were a skull fracture compounded by a lacerated liver, several broken ribs, a black eye and further bruising, as determined by the Minnehaha County cornoer at the time.

Castimore, in accordance with pleading guilty, has given up the right to a speedy public jury trial, according to court documents. He also agreed to being a habitual offender and waived his right to a separate jury trial to decide on whether he was convicted of domestic simple assault in Lincoln County in 2021 and an aggravated domestic assault in Minnehaha County in 2018.

