Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter after domestic abuse death

A man originally charged with murder last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, following the death of his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Jackson Phillips pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Monday. He was originally charged with murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection to a case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Randi Gerlach was found dead March 1, 2022, in a house on Highway 11 near 270th Street in Lincoln County, according to prior reporting.

In a factual basis statement filed Monday, in which Phillips details what happened, he said he had been charged with domestic aggravated assault against Gerlach in early December 2021. As part of the release conditions, Phillips was not supposed to be in contact with Gerlach. However, the two resumed their relationship in late December and kept it hidden from some people, "but there were many who knew the two were back together."

In the early hours of Feb. 21, 2022, the two had returned to Phillips' family home from a party where they'd fought. Both Phillips and Gerlach were drunk at the party. During the drive back to the house and while at the house, Gerlach had become "hysterical" multiple times, court records showed.

Phillips first strangled her thinking if she was unconscious, she would be "sober and calm once she awoke," according to court documents. Gerlach resisted and screamed, indicating an intention to leave and call the police.

Phillips, still drunk, strangled Gerlach again until she stopped moving, the court records stated.

Phillips then hid her body in his family's basement after trying to dispose of it out the window, according to court documents.

A week later, a family member found Gerlach's body in the basement and notified law enforcement, according to court documents.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of June.

First degree manslaughter is a class C felony and punishable with up to life in prison and a fine of $50,000.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Randi Gerlach's death