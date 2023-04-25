Sioux Falls man sentenced to life without parole in 2021 homicide

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week to life without parole by a judge after he was recently convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Steven Tuopeh, 28, was handed the sentence Tuesday morning inside a Minnehaha County courtroom as the consequence of an altercation Oct. 10, 2021 that resulted in the death of Christopher Mousseaux a few days later. At Tuesday's hearing, the first-degree manslaughter judgement was vacated.

Jeff Pour, 29 was also arrested in connection to the incident. According to online court documents, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the case in March.

