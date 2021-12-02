Sioux Falls man sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for carjacking

Dec. 1—SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to spend nearly a decade in federal prison after he and an accomplice attempted a carjacking at gunpoint in January.

Shawn Long, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to 116 months in federal prison plus three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in August to a failed carjacking.

Between Jan. 15-16, 2021, Long and an unnamed accomplice brandished a firearm and attempted to carjack a 2016 Honda Accord from three victims. As Long threatened the vehicle's driver and other occupants with the gun, his accomplice took the keys and entered the vehicle.

With the gear lock engaged, Long and his accomplice were unable to drive the vehicle away, and fled from bystanders who had witnessed the crime.

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Long was indicted on April 6 by a federal grand jury on charges including carjacking, firearms and failure to appear. He pleaded guilty to carjacking on Aug. 23.

In addition to prison time and supervised release, Long was ordered to forfeit his firearm and pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Long was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.