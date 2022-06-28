Sioux Falls man sentenced after setting up video camera where minor changed after shower

Jun. 28—PIERRE — A Sioux Falls man will spend five years in federal prison after he set up a camera to record a video of a minor as she changed clothes after a showed.

Shilo Ziegler, 39, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced Monday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Pierre to serve five years in prison followed by five years on supervised after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in March.

A federal grand jury indicted Ziegler in September 2020 on the charge, alleging that at some time before Dec. 15, 2015, while in Lower Brule, Ziegler placed a tablet in a room where he knew a minor victim was about to enter after taking a shower.

That video was later recovered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Office of Justice Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ziegler pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

In addition to the jail time, Ziegler was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution as well as a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Following his sentencing, Ziegler was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.