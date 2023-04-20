A man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed outside of his residence shortly after midnight Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the man was attempting to back into his driveway, when a car came and parked into the same driveway in the 200 block of South West Avenue. As he got out and asked the driver to move, the passenger of the vehicle climbed out and reportedly began attacking the man, Clemens said.

The man then realized he suffered a stab to the abdomen and arm, but was able to get a license plate and called the vehicle into the authorities, who were able to locate the vehicle near Sixth Street and Covell Avenue. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, Clemens said.

More: What South Dakota's K-12 students will learn in social studies classes starting in 2025

The two Sioux Falls men were arrested in connection to the incident. The suspects had no apparent connection to the victim, Clemens said.

One suspect, 27, who allegedly stabbed the victim, was charged with DWI first, open container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, threatening to kill or injure law enforcement officer, driving without valid license or permit and aggravated assault.

The other suspect, 24, is facing DWI first, driving without a valid license or permit and open container in a motor vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man stabbed in his own driveway, police say