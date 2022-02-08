Sioux Falls man still missing after almost two months, police say

Miguel Angel Nunez Sr.

A Sioux Falls man has been missing for almost two months, and his family and the police department are asking for the public's help.

Miguel Angel Nunez Sr., 43, from Sioux Falls, was reported missing on Dec. 12 and has yet to be located, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

A social media post made by police said Nunez was last seen in early December.

"We're just looking to find him and just make sure he's OK," Clemens said. "We've seen cases like this before, people drop off and disappear."

More Argus911: Where can you not carry a gun in South Dakota? Here’s what you need to know about SD gun laws

Police have no reason to believe Nunez is endangered, Clemens told the Argus Leader.

Miguel Angel Nunez Sr. was reported missing to the Sioux Falls Police on December 12, 2021.

As of Monday, police haven't gotten any new leads on Nunez's whereabouts. Police and the detective on the case have exhausted their resources, so Nunez's photo was shared on social media in late December in hopes of someone locating him, Clemens said.

"It's not very common that we put names out on social media, but every once in a while we're doing that just to try to expand the read, try to get more more help," Clemens said.

Anyone with information on Nunez's whereabouts is asked to call 605-367-7000.

The family is offering a small reward for information that leads to finding Nunez, his son Jonathan Reyna said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Miguel Nunez Sr. missing, Sioux Falls Police seeking help to find him