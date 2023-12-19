Sioux Falls man threatened woman with hammer, then strangled her, police say

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man from Sioux Falls for assaulting a 29-year-old woman with a hammer and then strangling her Monday afternoon at a residence in the 200 block of W 26th St.

Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the call came in at about 3:35 p.m. There were three individuals in the residence: the suspect, the victim and another 35-year-old male, who Clemens said managed to take the hammer away from the suspect and stop him from strangling the victim. The victim and other man are from Sioux Falls as well.

The man was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault. Clemens added the man also had a few warrants, including resisting arrest, simple assault on law enforcement officer and three different charges related to sex offender registration.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest man for strangling 29-year-old woman Monday