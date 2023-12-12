Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man early Monday morning they say vandalized two casinos and committed arson to his vehicle in the same night.

Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the first report was called in at about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the man was found in a casino on the 2700 block of E 6th St. The suspect was reported to have entered the casino, rambling incoherently and tried to tip over six different video lottery machines, a couple of which were completely broken while the rest were damaged.

Clemens said the damage in this first establishment was estimated to be about $90,000.

About 45 minutes later, shortly before 7 p.m., the man entered a different casino in the 1400 block of East 10th St and did a similar thing, where he tipped over two video lottery machines, according to Clemens. This time the damage was about $30,000.

During this time, police was looking for the suspect with his license plate information and vehicle description, but were not successful, Clemens said.

Police then received a call about a car fire at about 2 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of East 18th Street, where the suspect’s car was on fire while he was on scene. Through their investigation, officers had reason to believe the man started the fire, Clemens said.

The man was arrested by the police and has been charged with reckless burning and intentional damage to property. He was also placed on a parole hold.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man vandalizes 2 casinos, commits arson on same night, police say