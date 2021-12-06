Sioux Falls man charged with arson after overnight motel fire

Fire at motel On Russell Street on Monday December 6, 2021.

Authorities have arrested a Sioux Falls man after a motel was damaged after an early morning structure fire, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Michael James Phillip Pettigrew, 30, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for arson and reckless burning, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 3000 block of West Russell Street, according to a press release by the agency. Initial reports were that smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the building.

Pettigrew allegedly lit his blanket on fire and left the room, according to Clemens. He then walked over to another motel at the 3100 block of W. Russell Street and told people inside to call police.

The first firefighters on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the motel on the first floor. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to the release.

The damage was sustained to a first floor motel room and exterior of the structure. No injuries were reported injuries and all occupants evacuated the building prior to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue's arrival, according to the release.

One occupant reported smoke inhalation and was not taken to a hospital after medical assessment. No update has been given on their condition.

No reason was given by Pettigrew on why he started the fire. He was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail at about 4 a.m., according to the jail's website.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Blaze damages Sioux Falls motel Monday morning, man charged with arson