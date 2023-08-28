Sioux Falls mother arrested for manslaughter after bathtub drowning, court records show

Police say they have arrested a Sioux Falls woman on charges of child abuse and manslaughter, following the death of her 2-month-old boy in July while he was being bathed.

That's according to court records and Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens on Monday morning during a police briefing with media.

Ashlynn Swenson- Marshall, 20, was arrested Sunday morning, following an investigation and a review of the information that led to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's Office filing charges, Clemens said.

At about 1:15 p.m. July 20, an officer with the department responded to the 3600 block of N. Career Avenue for a call about an infant in cardiac arrest, court records show. When the officer arrived, Swenson-Marshall was "visibly shaking, crying and breathing at a rapid pace," the arrest affidavit states.

As police spoke with the mother, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue took the baby, who was still unresponsive, to a nearby hospital. The baby later died at the hospital July 23, after being taken off "all forms of support," the court records show, and he was brought to the county coroner's office for an autopsy.

The coroner determined the child died from drowning in a bathtub, which caused a brain injury, the affidavit states.

Swenson-Marshall told officers she was bathing her son and her daughter like she would "normally do," using a baby bath mesh chair to help the baby sit up in the tub. She said as she was washing her daughter, who is a year-old, the boy went under water. When officers asked the mother how long the boy had been under, she stated, "maybe 10 seconds," court records state.

As Swenson-Marshall described to police how her son's body was reacting as she pulled him out of the tube, she it was too late," multiple times. Officers asked how she responded to the baby after she pulled him out of the tub, she said she started to hit his back and scream for help. That's when her sister-in-law came into the room, saw the child was unresponsive and started CPR, the documents state.

Officers went on to ask details about Swenson-Marshall's time away from the bathtub. As they spoke with other relatives in the house at the time. That's when investigators learned Swenson-Marshall stepped away for "a couple minutes" to help a relative with a pay stub issue, while the child remained in the tub, the court records show.

Investigators asked relatives if they had any sign of time stamps for any of the things to help document how long Swenson-Marshall was away from the baby. The relative showed investigators emails tied to how and when his pay stubs are received, and investigators determined there to be a "7-minute timeframe she was sitting with him on the couch and not attending the baby," the affidavit states.

Clemens said he did not believe there were any exteniating circumstances that led to how long the child had been left alone.

"When you're talking about an infant that young, they don't have any means to take care of themsevles," Clemens said. "Leaving them unattended in a bath at really any point is probably not a good idea."

As officers questioned the mother more, they asked if she ever left the two children unattended during the bath. She said she left to grab a towel that was on her bed. Asked how long she was away to get the towel, Swenson-Marshall said, "not long at all, just outside the bathroom on my bed."

Asked if she noticed anything out of the ordinary when she returned, the mother said no. She went on to finish bathing her daughter and was sitting on the edge of the tub with her back turned to the baby as she finished washing her daughter, the records state.

She said she heard a cough come from behind her, turned around and found the victim under water with his mouth open.

"It was too late," she told officers, according to the affidavit. "I turned around, and it was too late."

Officers asked what she meant, and Swenson-Marshell said she had to turn around to get to him and it was "tough to turn around fast." She pulled the child out from the tub, placed him in her left arm, head up and started to hit his back and scream for help. That's when her sister-in-law ran int othe room and started CPR, the records state.

She said her sister-in-law had been performing CPR 4-5 minutes, but "I left to go grab the paramedics outside."

As investigators continued to ask Swenson-Marshall questions, they confronted her about the time difference stated by the relative with the pay stub issue. She denied that she had been gone for 7-10 minutes from the children, but later admitted to officers she feared potentially going to jail and was not upfront about the incident.

Swenson-Marshall faces two charges, one of second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor younger than age 7. She's been booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on a bond of $25,025, and has an initial appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

