Sioux Falls mother demands answers after man sentenced to prison for 2021 manslaughter

Jeff Pour has been sentenced to 55 years in prison, with 15 of those years suspended as probation, for his role in the manslaughter case of Christopher Mousseaux in 2021.

He was sentenced Friday morning by second circuit Judge James Power. Pour will also get credit for the 646 days he’s served in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Mousseaux’s mother, Tamera Means, tearfully read from a letter during Friday’s hearing.

“I’d like to know why you murdered my son,” Means said. “He was a nice guy who never fought. You took him from his mother and three beautiful children. I miss him every day, every second.”

Means remembered Mousseaux’s forgiving and loving nature during the hearing, and said she, her son and the rest of their family forgive Pour.

The letter she read was similar to a statement she read at co-defendant Steven Tuopeh’s sentencing hearing in April, in which she said she forgave Tuopeh, too.

Power said Mousseaux’s mother being so kind and forgiving in this situation was “unusual” compared to other cases he’s seen.

Pour read a letter to Means and Mousseaux’s family, and a letter to Powers, during the hearing asking for forgiveness from both of them.

“I ask God for mercy and forgiveness,” Pour said before being sentenced, adding that he takes full responsibility for his actions. “I ask forgiveness of you and your loved ones.”

Power said he appreciated Pour’s comments because he doesn’t hear them from everyone.

Charge stems from Oct. 2021 ‘beating’

The charge stems from an October 2021 incident near Eighth Street and Indiana Avenue in which Mousseaux, then 32, was found stabbed in the head, was taken to the hospital and died four days later in the hospital.

Pour, then 28, and Tuopeh, then 26, were both arrested for the incident. Tuopeh had been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, but had the manslaughter charge vacated and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge.

According to court documents, Tuopeh and Pour were outside of a bar in the 900 block of East Eighth Street socializing in a friendly manner when a conversation including Mousseaux, Tuopeh and Pour, along with at least another person occurred, according to court documents.

At some point, Mousseaux threw a jab in the direction of the two, who moved out of its path. After throwing the initial punch, Mousseaux quickly tried to move away from the scene using a gait “best described as a combination of hopping and skipping,” according to court documents.

Tuopeh and Pour followed Mousseaux, who tried to run away and fell, according to court documents. Instead of letting Mousseaux get up and continue his retreat, the two men began striking him while he lay on the ground, according to court documents. Court documents charged the two with using brass knuckles.

A forensic pathologist in the case observed multiple injuries to Mousseaux’s head and testified that it wasn’t possible to separate out a single injury or blow to the head as “the decisive blow,” according to court documents. The court found Pour and Tuopeh “actively aided and abetted the other’s blows to Mousseaux," according to court documents.

Pour was on probation at the time of the incident, and said in the statement he read aloud to Power that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” that night.

State attorney Colleen Moran argued that clearly the work Pour had done with his probation officer didn’t work because he killed Mousseaux. Power argued that if Pour had been following his probation at the time, he doesn’t think this would’ve happened.

Power said he believed Pour isn’t a malicious person, that this wasn’t a premeditated situation, and that Pour didn’t go there looking for Mousseaux or looking for trouble on the night of the incident, but that in the moment, no care was taken to avoid fatal blows to Mousseaux’s head and body, or to preserve his life.

“It’s not accurate to describe this as a fight, it was a beating,” Power said of the incident.

