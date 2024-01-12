Sioux Falls mother tied to shooting of 11-year-old girl sentenced to 2 years in prison

A Sioux Falls woman, charged with child abuse and possession of firearm prior to a drug conviction and connected to a April 2023 shooting incident that injured a girl, was sentenced to two years at the state penitentiary this week.

Miranda Lynn Kriechseidschlaw, 32, sentenced Wednesday morning at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. She was charged when a gun she allegedly owned was used in a shooting that involved three children and led to the hospitalization of one with life-threatening injuries. Kriechseidschlaw was in the Minnehaha County Jail at the time of the incident for other unrelated charges.

The April 2023 incident involved Kriechseidschlaw’s 10-year-old son, who accidentally shot his 11-year-old cousin, the daughter of Kriechseidschlaw’s sister, after he came in possession of her 9mm handgun.

Officers investigating the case at the time said the 10-year-old told them he felt the need to take the gun since nobody would be home and he was worried one of his mother’s friends would find it, according to court documents. The records show he put the gun in his backpack for safekeeping. He wanted to make sure the gun was safe when he handling it, and it went off, the documents state.

The bullet that hit his cousin went through her arm, stomach and liver, then nicked her lung and injured her diaphragm. The 11-year-old had to go through four surgeries in total.

In calls made by investigators to Kriechseidschlaw at the county jail, she was reported to have denied owning a handgun and said she wasn’t sure why her son felt the need to hide the gun for her.

