Sioux Falls officer justified in using lethal force when shooting Nisich, DCI report says

A Sioux Falls officer was justified in using lethal force when they shot and killed Glenn Nisich on July 3, according to a report released by the state Friday.

The report was authored by Attorney General Mark Vargo and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Nisich, 57, who grew up in Watertown but lived in Sioux Falls, was wanted in connection with a homicide at a rural Minnehaha County home on July 2, according to the release. He was shot by a member of the Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics team.

"At 2 a.m. July 3, the Sioux Falls SWAT team was called out to assist with a search warrant and the apprehension of Nisich at a residence in east Sioux Falls. The Crime Negotiations Unit was on scene speaking to Nisich who was on a cellphone," according to the release. "At 6:18 a.m., Nisich pointed his firearm to the north and fired one round in the general direction of a police drone, the marksmen’s area and occupied houses. The SWAT team member fired two shots at Nisich, hitting him one time. Nisich was later pronounced dead at the scene."

More: 2 people dead, a third hospitalized after Hartford robbery, standoff situation in Sioux Falls

“Law enforcement exhausted every reasonable option to safely bring Nisich into custody on his warrant before his statements and actions made it clear that deadly force was required,” Vargo said in the release. “Based on the circumstances, the evidence and witness interviews, our investigation determined that a reasonable officer present at the scene was justified in firing their weapon and using lethal force during this tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation."

Gerald Gosmire, 63, died July 3 after being shot around 9:30 p.m. near the area of 261st Street and 464th Avenue, according to a news release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office issued after the incident.

More: Minnehaha Sheriff's Office identifies victims of deadly robbery over weekend in Hartford

Story continues

When law enforcement arrived, they provided first-aid to Gosmire and to a second man, Carey Ludens, 46, according to the sheriff's office. Both were transported to a hospital where Gosmire died from his wounds. Ludens, who had serious injuries, was released from a hospital.

Police suspected Nisich was involved, which led them to his home where the standoff ensued.

DCI conducted an independent investigation at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota DCI says Sioux Falls officer justified in lethal force