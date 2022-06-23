Sioux Falls officer placed on administrative leave after firing shots at suspect who had gun, police say

Police block 41st Street near I-29 after a shooting was reported in the area.

A Sioux Falls police officer is on administrative leave after firing shots at a suspect with a gun, police said

Sioux Falls Police responded to a business parking lot for a report of a stolen vehicle located at 41st and Caroline Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, Assistant Police Chief Nick Cook said.

When officers were on scene, the suspect ran from the vehicle and showed a knife and then a handgun while running into 41st Street, Cook said. An unnamed officer fired an undetermined number of shots, and the suspect was taken into custody. There were no injuries and no damage to nearby buildings or vehicles, Cook said.

Asa Wooden Knife, 31, of Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and other charges. A woman in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Cook said the Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, as is standard policy.

Traffic was blocked for several hours at 41st Street and Caroline Avenue as authorities investigated the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police officer on leave after firing shots at suspect