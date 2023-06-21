Sioux Falls police get $50K to remind residents to lock their cars

Are you one of the Sioux Falls residents who have a tendency to leave their car unlocked? The Sioux Falls Police Department is getting $50,000 to convince you to change your habits.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved the funding at its Tuesday meeting by a 7-0 vote. Councilor Sarah Cole, who sponsored the ordinance, said the message would be going out to residents through radio and television ads, along with billboards.

And officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say it's a message people need to hear. In 2022, the department received 1,361 reports of stolen vehicles, said police spokesman Sam Clemens. He estimated more than 90% of the time, the victim had left their keys inside their unlocked car.

More: Sioux Falls Police: Eight handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles in 12 days

"We've talked about this for years," Clemens said, adding vehicle thefts have been steadily increasing every year. With 549 reports through May 2023, he said numbers are trending slightly downward, but not significantly so.

Councilor Rich Merkouris said he was supportive of the idea, but he wasn't sure that $50,000 was going to be able to "move the needle," adding that he'd like to see Mayor Paul TenHaken, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum "up front," speaking on the importance of the campaign.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police will use $50K to remind you to lock your car