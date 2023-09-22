Sioux Falls police arrest 18-year-old tied to more than a dozen burglaries, thefts in 2 months

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department have identified and arrested a man allegedly connected to as many as 13 burglaries or thefts in the city.

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Sioux Falls man Wednesday morning after learning he was tied to the incidents, which happened over the last couple of months, SFPD spokesperson Sam Clemens said during a police briefing on Friday morning.

Once detectives pieced everything together, three warrants were issued for the man's arrest, Clemens said.

His charges include four counts of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, two counts of grand theft, possession of stolen property and intentional damage to property, Clemens said.

"The cases he was involved with really kind of vary wildly," Clemens said.

Some included entering occupied homes in the middle of the night, while others involved occupied apartments in the afternoon, he said.

The man was also connected to stealing mail or packages and at least one security camera outside of a building, Clemens said, who added he's "glad the man will now go on to have his day in court."

"Even in the apartments, people who were in there were either busy or sleeping," Clemens said. "A lot of them were unlocked homes he entered, but some of them were forced entry as well. It's nice to say he's been caught."

The Argus Leader is not naming him at this time because the court case is currently not one this news outlet would follow through trial. If major developments unfold, we will update accordingly.

