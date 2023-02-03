A man wanted for his alleged connection to four casino robberies in Sioux Falls was arrested by law enforcement Thursday.

Domach Kong Khai, 31, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 3 p.m. Thursday outside of an apartment building in the 4000 block of East 12th Street without issue. That arrest was made by the Sioux Falls Area Joint Task Force in assistance with the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Khai is accused of robbing a Get-N-Go on East 10th Street and Paradise Casino in the 5000 block of West 12th Street on Jan. 20. In one of those incidents, Khai allegedly showed a knife, and ended up leaving with cash from both businesses.

On Jan. 22, Khai allegedly also entered Neon Casino, took cash and left. On Jan. 25, police say Khai showed a knife at Fox Park Casino and left with cash. of the four incidents, Khai allegedly showed a knife in two.

"Surveillance video was a big part in this, being able to identify him," Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said at a daily briefing Friday morning with media.

Clemens said there was a warrant for four different counts of robbery and a couple of aggravated assaults. Khai's warrant carries a $100,000 cash bond, Clemens said.

Online court records also indicate that Khai was sentenced on three counts of robbery in the first-degree in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police arrest man connected to 4 robberies