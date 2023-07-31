Sioux Falls police arrest man who threatened woman, child with gun

Authorities have arrested a Sioux Falls man they say threatened a woman and minor with a gun Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of East 18th Street, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday morning during a poliece briefing with media. The victims were not injured.

The man, 49, was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault domestic, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, reckless discharge of a firearm, and others.

The suspect drove by a 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter standing in front of their house. They exchanged a few words, and the suspect “clearly wasn’t happy with the woman,” Clemens said.

“He pulled out a gun threatening them, and then as he drove away, he fired out of his vehicle back at the couple, the mom and the girl,” Clemens said.

The woman’s two other children were inside the house at that time. The suspect and the victim were previously acquainted as neighbors.

