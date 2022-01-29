Sioux Falls police ask for public's help finding man who robbed convenience store

The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Shop N Cart, located on North Minnesota Avenue and Brookings Street, on Jan. 19.

In a video shared on Twitter, the man enters the store about 6 a.m., walks behind the counter and threatens the clerk with a gun. He leaves with a plastic bag of cash.

Police are requesting the public's help in identifying the man by his mannerisms. People are encouraged to call either the police or the Crime Stoppers line at 605-367-7007.

On Wed, Jan 19, this man robbed the Shop N Cart on N Minnesota Ave near Brookings St. He threatened the clerk with a gun and took cash. If you recognize any of his mannerisms, call police or Crime Stoppers. /713 pic.twitter.com/Os6Z1hYYml — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 29, 2022

