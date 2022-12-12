Sioux Falls police ask for public's help after shooting leaves man in critical condition

Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Sioux Falls police are looking for help from the public as they investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers were called to the 5200 block of West 12th Street at around 2 a.m. Monday morning, where they found a 23-year-old Sioux Falls man who had been shot in the face.

Clemens said the man was unable to speak with police, and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A friend of the victim was able to tell police that the shooting had occurred in the 5800 block of West Christopher Place, where they had met up with a group of other people, one of whom had pulled a gun, but details weren't clear past that.

"We don't know what it was about, what led up to that, why they were together," Clemens said. "We just have a lot of questions at this point that we don't have answers to."

Clemens said anyone with information was encouraged to reach out to police, especially anyone who may have a camera that captured surveillance footage of the area.

